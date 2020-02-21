AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.93 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,415. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

