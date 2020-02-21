Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DE traded up $12.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,623. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

