State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

STFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $36.45.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

