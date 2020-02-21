EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.21. The company had a trading volume of 284,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.44. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $154.93 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

