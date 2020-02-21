Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million.

PAAS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,687. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 631.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

