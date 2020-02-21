Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,424. Universal Display has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

