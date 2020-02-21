Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,424. Universal Display has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Earnings History for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cactus Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cactus Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co.
Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co.
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,301 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,301 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc
Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton
Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton
Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report