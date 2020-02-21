Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $58,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 26,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

