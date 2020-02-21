Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

