Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ADSW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,922. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,306.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

