Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Feb 21st, 2020

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.45-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.61. Entergy also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

