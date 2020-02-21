Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

