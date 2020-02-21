PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,848 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.08% of PolyOne worth $59,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in PolyOne by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in PolyOne by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 154,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POL traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

