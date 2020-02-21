Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 249,666 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $59,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. 192,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.29. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

