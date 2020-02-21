Jennison Associates LLC Has $61.09 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 469,177 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $61,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

ABCB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 12,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,049. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.