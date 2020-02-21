Jennison Associates LLC Sells 292,958 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

