Jennison Associates LLC Sells 158,307 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Boston Properties worth $62,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $2,076,396.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,931 shares of company stock worth $27,216,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. 299,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

