M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 476,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

