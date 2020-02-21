Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 279,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

