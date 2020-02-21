Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 204,942 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $62,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

NYSE SU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

