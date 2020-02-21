M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.87.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 503,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,233. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

