M&T Bank Corp Has $4.12 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

