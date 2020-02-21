M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. 379,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,676. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.