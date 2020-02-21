M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,794 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 237,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.22. 286,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

