Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 649,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

