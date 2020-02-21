M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,925 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. 86,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,738. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

