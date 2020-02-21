M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,943 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.92. 51,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,866. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,291 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

