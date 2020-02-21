Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Teleflex worth $67,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 95.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $2,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.91.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $13.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.68. 9,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

