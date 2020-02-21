Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

