M&T Bank Corp Acquires 45 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,598. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

