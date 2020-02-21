Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,102. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

