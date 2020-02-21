Nvwm LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golub Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,709,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

