M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

