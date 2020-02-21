M&T Bank Corp Buys 500 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

BBY traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 117,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

