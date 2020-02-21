M&T Bank Corp Has $4.50 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 712,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,404. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

