Jennison Associates LLC Has $63.98 Million Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,637 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Immunomedics worth $63,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 1,240,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

