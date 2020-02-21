MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

