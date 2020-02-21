M&T Bank Corp Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $655.07. 15,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.59 and its 200 day moving average is $569.42. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $417.25 and a 52 week high of $654.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

