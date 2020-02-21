M&T Bank Corp Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $7.74 on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.