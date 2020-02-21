Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

