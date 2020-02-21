Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.04. The stock had a trading volume of 556,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,547. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.53 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

