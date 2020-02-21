M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 931,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

