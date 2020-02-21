M&T Bank Corp Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. 54,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

