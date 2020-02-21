Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.19. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

