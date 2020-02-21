M&T Bank Corp Sells 68 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Markel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,342.01. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,345.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,218.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.