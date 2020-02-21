M&T Bank Corp Has $5.30 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 399,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,725. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.