Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. 44,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,796. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.59.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

