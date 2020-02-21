M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.23% of Extended Stay America worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $12,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 811,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

