M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,821 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. 90,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

