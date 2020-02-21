M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

