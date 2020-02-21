SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 286,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,306. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

